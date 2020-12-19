Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $329.85.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

ILMN stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.60. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Illumina by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,470 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,716,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

