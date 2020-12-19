Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $184.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.00.
ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $422,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
