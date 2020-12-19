IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Cap Reaches $628,420.67 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Cashierest, Upbit and Bittrex. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $628,420.67 and $25,364.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00394403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.49 or 0.02462879 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, CoinBene, Bittrex, LBank, Kucoin, Upbit, DDEX, Allbit, HitBTC, OEX, Gate.io and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

