Ignis Hits Market Cap of $21.73 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Ignis token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Coinbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 15% against the dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $21.73 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00143699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.00761945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00179795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00374626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00077954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00120937 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Indodax, STEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

