IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Announces Dividend of $1.72

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.7245 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

IGM Financial stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGIFF. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

