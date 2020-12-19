IDEX Membership Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,630.84 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for $71.82 or 0.00312632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $143,630.84 and approximately $1,975.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00415612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.52 or 0.02505391 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.