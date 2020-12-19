IDEX (IDEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.10 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. IDEX has a market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One IDEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

About IDEX

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,004,659 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

