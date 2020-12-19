IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.82. 157,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 125,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Get IBEX alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $401.23 million and a PE ratio of 26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $3,231,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $1,845,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.