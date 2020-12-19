Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.10

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $56.05, with a volume of 39886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBDRY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Santander lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.