i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IIIV. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

IIIV opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.25 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

