Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 13,622,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 3,790,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several analysts have commented on HYLN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.17.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). Analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

