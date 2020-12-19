Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches One Day Volume of $116,906.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Bancor Network. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $3.13 million and $116,906.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00400145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.66 or 0.02495041 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bgogo and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

