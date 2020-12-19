Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Acquires $105,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CFO Stanton K. Rideout bought 15,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter worth $106,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at $930,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the third quarter valued at about $39,427,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HYMC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hycroft Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

