Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hutchison China MediTech has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.
Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.13.
Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
