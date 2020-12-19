Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $57.63. Approximately 418,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 131,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.54, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

