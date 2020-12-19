Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

