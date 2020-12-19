Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $16.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.18.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.