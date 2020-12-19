Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $16.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.18.
NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.
In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
