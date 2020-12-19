Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HBM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.88.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$9.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -14.86.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.100228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

