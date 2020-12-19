Hubii Network (HBT) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $299.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded 51.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00387348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.86 or 0.02386520 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network (HBT) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.