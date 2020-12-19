Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives $2.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.66. 3,141,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,516. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $460.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%. The business had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, Director Daniel M. Allen purchased 97,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

