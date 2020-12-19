Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives $2.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.82.

HMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $329,137.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 912,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 771,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 714,529 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,206,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 615,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. 3,141,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $460.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $386.59 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.