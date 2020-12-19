Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $17.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.50.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

