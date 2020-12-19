Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Trading Down 9.6%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) fell 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.50 and last traded at $69.31. 10,350,287 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 2,322,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.54.

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $268,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $4,474,753.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,411 shares of company stock valued at $10,003,215. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after acquiring an additional 900,544 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $46,167,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

