HOQU Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. HOQU has a market cap of $803,132.57 and $13,349.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

