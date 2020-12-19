Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of FIXX stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.34. 994,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,344. The company has a market capitalization of $558.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -0.28. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of Homology Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $6,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

