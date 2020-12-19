Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Shares Up 5.1%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.34. 995,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 464,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIXX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $558.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -0.28.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%. Analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the third quarter worth about $8,248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 669.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 344,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 324,564 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,949,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

