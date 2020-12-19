HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will report $32.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the lowest is $31.22 million. HomeTrust Bancshares reported sales of $36.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTBI. BidaskClub upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $327.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

