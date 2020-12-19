home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of H24 stock opened at €19.30 ($22.71) on Friday. home24 SE has a one year low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a one year high of €20.88 ($24.56). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get home24 SE (H24.F) alerts:

home24 SE (H24.F) Company Profile

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for home24 SE (H24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 SE (H24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.