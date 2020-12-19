home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of H24 stock opened at €19.30 ($22.71) on Friday. home24 SE has a one year low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a one year high of €20.88 ($24.56). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07.
home24 SE (H24.F) Company Profile
