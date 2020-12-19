Hiveterminal Token Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $7,731.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00024062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00140398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.59 or 0.00771519 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00204763 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00079717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00125047 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.