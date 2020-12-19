Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $86.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

