Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HINOY opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. Hino Motors has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino-shi, Japan.

