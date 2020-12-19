Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

HIBB stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $55.96.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 18.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

