Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.
HIBB stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $706.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $55.96.
In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 18.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
