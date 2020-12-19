HeroNode (HER) Market Cap Tops $75,069.24

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 19th. HeroNode has a total market cap of $75,069.24 and approximately $81.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeroNode has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Token Store, IDEX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00139418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00738831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00174439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00370749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00118777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00074575 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, LBank, Bilaxy, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

