Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Down 13.1%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s share price fell 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $35.22. 3,771,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 799,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Several research firms recently commented on MLHR. Benchmark boosted their target price on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 139.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

