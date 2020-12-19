Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.91.
HSIC stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 41.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.