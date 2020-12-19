Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised Henry Schein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.91.

HSIC stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 41.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

