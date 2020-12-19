Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

FRA HEN3 opened at €91.16 ($107.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.95. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

