Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) Hits New 52-Week High at $139.70

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.70 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 139.70 ($1.83), with a volume of 709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.73).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £44.40 million and a PE ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.55) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting Plc (HUW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.