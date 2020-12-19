HEIDI (HDI) Reaches Market Cap of $40,833.01

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded up 599.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $40,833.01 and approximately $181.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEIDI has traded up 187% against the U.S. dollar. One HEIDI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEIDI Profile

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

