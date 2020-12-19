HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.00

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 36708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HDELY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.46.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

