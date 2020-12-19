HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI stock opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Neitzel bought 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.