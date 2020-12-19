Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of HL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 17,632,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,117. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -122.00, a PEG ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after buying an additional 1,210,965 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 131,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

