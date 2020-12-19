Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 84.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.