Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) PT Raised to $30.00

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

PEAK opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,889,000 after buying an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

