Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

NYSE HR opened at $29.60 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

