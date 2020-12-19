Head to Head Survey: Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Crédit Agricole shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Crédit Agricole’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 1.82 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Crédit Agricole $22.57 billion 1.59 $8.06 billion $0.78 7.98

Crédit Agricole has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Crédit Agricole, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 0 0 N/A Crédit Agricole 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Crédit Agricole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Crédit Agricole 19.31% 3.21% 0.19%

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office solutions, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SAS Rue La BoÃ©tie.

