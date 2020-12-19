Head to Head Review: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) vs. Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tilray and Heyu Biological Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 2 10 1 0 1.92 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tilray presently has a consensus target price of $10.95, indicating a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Heyu Biological Technology -239.29% N/A -51.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and Heyu Biological Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million 7.11 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -5.26 Heyu Biological Technology $160,000.00 63.24 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tilray.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of 7.05, indicating that its stock price is 605% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats Tilray on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of application services; and development of business software technologies and services for business merchants and organizations. The company was formerly known as Pacific WebWorks, Inc. and changed its name to Heyu Biological Technology Corporation in June 2018. Heyu Biological Technology Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

