Head to Head Contrast: Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID)

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEIID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Tencent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tencent and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent 24.40% 18.09% 9.31% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -46.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tencent and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent $53.57 billion 13.48 $13.50 billion $1.21 62.24 Sharing Economy International $30,000.00 0.00 -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Tencent has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tencent and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tencent currently has a consensus target price of $78.66, indicating a potential upside of 4.45%.

Volatility & Risk

Tencent has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tencent beats Sharing Economy International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services. The company is also involved in production, investment, and distribution of films and television programs for third parties, as well as copyrights licensing, merchandise sales, and other activities. In addition, it develops software; develops and operates online games; and provides information technology, information system integration, asset management, online literature, and online music entertainment services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on technology and global sharing economy markets by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships. Its platforms includes BuddiGo, a peer-to-peer resource sharing platform that allows users to outsource daily chores and mundane tasks; and AnyWorkspace, an online real-time marketplace that connects workspace providers with clients who need temporary office and meeting spaces. The company also operates rental stations that offer power bank for mobile charging on-demand and other items; provides advertising services; and develops virtual tours for the real estate, hospitality, and interior design industries. In addition, it engages in real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. Further, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and offers licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

