Head-To-Head Contrast: Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) vs. Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Caledonia Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caledonia Mining 21.17% 11.90% 10.54% Osisko Gold Royalties -80.56% 2.71% 2.05%

Caledonia Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Osisko Gold Royalties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caledonia Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caledonia Mining $75.83 million 2.46 $42.02 million N/A N/A Osisko Gold Royalties $295.86 million 6.78 -$176.49 million $0.21 57.24

Caledonia Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Risk & Volatility

Caledonia Mining has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Caledonia Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Caledonia Mining and Osisko Gold Royalties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caledonia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 6 0 2.86

Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Caledonia Mining.

Summary

Caledonia Mining beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 135 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

