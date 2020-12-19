Head to Head Analysis: ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) vs. CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD)

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD) and ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CorMedix and ULURU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix -10,214.42% -86.52% -70.16% ULURU N/A N/A N/A

20.7% of CorMedix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of CorMedix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ULURU shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorMedix and ULURU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix $280,000.00 915.76 -$16.43 million ($0.89) -8.97 ULURU $720,000.00 27.86 -$1.93 million N/A N/A

ULURU has higher revenue and earnings than CorMedix.

Volatility and Risk

CorMedix has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ULURU has a beta of -2.89, indicating that its stock price is 389% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CorMedix and ULURU, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix 0 0 0 0 N/A ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ULURU beats CorMedix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

ULURU Company Profile

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

