Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) (LON:HNG) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) (LON:HNG) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 138,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 151,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.82.

Hawkwing plc (HNG.L) Company Profile (LON:HNG)

Hawkwing plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. The company was formerly known as TLA Worldwide plc and changed its name to Hawkwing plc in August 2019. Hawkwing plc was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

